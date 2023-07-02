VOTE! Park Rapids Family Seeks Top 10 in ‘Masters Mania’ Trick Shot Contest

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR) —

Three girls in Park Rapids, Minnesota: Natalie Martin, 11, Bella Martin, 9, and Maddison Martin, 5, entered into the Dude Perfect trick shot contest: Masters Mania.

Natalie (in green) completed the Drive, Chip and Putt tournament at Augusta National in April and became one of just Seven participants ever to hole both putts in the putting round.

The girls need the support of your votes to move into the Top 10 by July 4. You can vote once per day using the link below:

https://challenges.gigg.com/channel/dudeperfect/646d1de9b97d85130b7b64ee?giggReferrer=&giggReferringItemId=gigg647b34319fdfeb89e459231a#/