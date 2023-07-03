RedHawks Send Eight Players To All-Star Game

Eight players, a manager, and his dog are headed to the All Star Game

FARGO, — The FM RedHawks have enjoyed a tremendous season so far and it is only fitting that several Hawks will be celebrated as All-Stars. Eight players will represent the RedHawks for the West Team in the American Association’s All Star Game Tuesday, July 18th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The following RedHawks will be representing the West. Outfielder, Evan Alexander, Shortstop Sam Dexter, Catcher, BJ Lopez and plenty of Hawks on the hill as well…Pitchers; Correll Prime, Jake Dykhoff, Tyler Grauer, and Reza Aleaziz. Chris Coste also gets the nod as manager. Evan Alexander and Kevin McGovern will get the honor of starting in the game.