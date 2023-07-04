Names released from NE ND weekend crash injuring a Fargo woman

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol releases the names of drivers involved in a serious-injury Sunday night crash near Larimore.

They say Gayle Melby, 77, of Fargo, was seriously hurt when her SUV was hit by a car which didn’t yield at a stop sign on the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and ND Highway 18 just after 8:30p.m.

The NDHP says Melby’s SUV went into the ditch, rolled and came back upright to a rest.

The car she was hit by was driven by David Moen, 48, of Grand Forks.

The Highway Patrol says he’s charged for failing to yield at a stop sign.

She was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Moen’s car came to a rest at the intersection. He was not hurt.