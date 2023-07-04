RedHawks Win Wild Game One Over Milkmen

Fargo-Moorhead Defeats Milwaukee 8-6 In Independence Day Showdown

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hosted the Milwaukee Milkmen for the first time since their championship win over them last fall at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks and Milkmen were tied at 6 heading into the 8th but were able to plate two late runs and hang on to the 8-6 win.

Manager Chris Coste spoke about the victory after the game.

“We haven’t played great lately so to get a big win like this against, you can arguably say right now the best team in the league other than us, it certainly feels pretty good. For whatever reason, us and Milwaukee have had so many good playoff series. With the one game playoff a few years ago that we were able to get by. Beat them in finals last year in miraculous, crazy fashion. It’s not a tense rivalry, it’s just a fun rivalry. Fortunately, both teams have been so good the last three or four years, that helps too. I know they enjoy it, and we do too. Actually, both teams got a lot of guys who have played for the other teams and so in that regard it helps too,” said Coste.