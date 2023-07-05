Moorhead man pleads guilty for intentionally causing fatal crash

Gage Stevenson

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KVRR-KWAT) – A Moorhead, Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to Second Degree Manslaughter in connection with the traffic death of a Watertown woman nearly four years ago.

Twenty-year-old Gage Thatcher Stevenson was at the wheel of a car that was westbound on U.S. Highway 212 in Watertown on September 17, 2019, when he intentionally crossed over the centerline near the 19th Street intersection, and smashed head-on into an eastbound car driven by 43 year-old Dawn Meyer, killing her.

A crash reconstruction investigation showed Stevenson was estimated to be traveling at more than 100 miles per hour in what investigators say was a failed attempt to take his own life.

Stevenson was seriously injured in the crash.

During today’s change of plea hearing, Stevenson admitted that his reckless actions caused Meyer’s death.

Second Degree Manslaughter is a Class Four Felony punishable by up to 10 years in the State Penitentiary and up to a $20,000 fine.

Stevenson will be sentenced August 30th.