SUV sought in connection with Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police asking the public’s help in finding an SUV they believe was involved in a shooting Thursday night in the 2800 block of 32nd Ave. S.

They’re looking for a gray 2010 GMC Terrain with significant rear end damage.

The SUV has personalized North Dakota license plates which reads “2BLESS”

Police say anyone who finds the SUV should not approach it and dial 9-1-1.

Crews responded after reports that shots were exchanged outside Park Place Apartments near Ed Clapp Elementary School.

Police say involved were gone by the time officers arrived.