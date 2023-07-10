RedHawks Looking To Recover From Rough Stretch; Could Bolster Roster

The RedHawks Have Lost Five of Their Last Six

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks just finished off two series against first place teams. In those 6 games, the RedHawks went 1-and-5, losing those 5 consecutively by a combined 29 runs. The RedHawks dropped two games of three against the first place team out of the east in the Milwaukee Milkmen. Following that, the Hawks had the opportunity to gain ground in the West division standings with a 3-game set with the division leading Kansas City Monarchs, but the Hawks comeback attempts fell short as they dropped all three. Manager Chris Coste says the Hawks just need to get back to playing a full game.

“Well, we are playing some good baseball, we’re just not playing nine innings of good baseball. there seems to be like one part of the game on a given day, one day, it’s, you know, one part of the game and then but for nine innings, we got to find ways to play better but we played basically the top three teams besides us, the last 12 games and when you do that, and they beat up on you a little bit, you get exposed and it kind of shows where your weaknesses are and we’ve certainly been exposed so now it’s kind of our job to kind of fix those things. We are at the 50 game mark and we’re keeping our heads above water but once again, we kind of see where we need to be better and then we’ll fix that,” said Coste.

The Hawks have six games remaining before the All-Star break beginning with game one of three vs the Lincoln Saltdogs Tuesday and Coste has his eyes set on continuing to improve the roster.

“We’re gonna be bringing in some reinforcements a little bit you know, when we lost it Dillon Thomas we’ve been kind of searching… you don’t fully replace a Dillon Thomas but we need a middle of the batting order type guy. So it’s kind of like build some momentum and you know, even though we did play well this series, we still once again we were we came up short in some area at some point. So it’s, it’s trying to find a way to build back some confidence. You know, with us, it’s we got to find a way to rebound. So the next six games it’s it’s put together nine innings of baseball for six straight games,” said Coste.