Man Wanted After Stabbing Incident Along 13th Avenue in Fargo is Arrested

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — With the help of tips from the public, Fargo police arrested a suspect wanted Tuesday night for aggravated assault.

42-year-old Willshaun Boxley was taken into custody late Tuesday night.

He was wanted for a stabbing that left one person in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the 1300 block of 32nd Street South around 4 p.m. for a disturbance involving a knife.

The victim’s condition is not known.

Police said the victim and suspect know each other