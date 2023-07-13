Fundraiser held in Fargo for teenager needing a new heart

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A fundraiser is being held right now in South Fargo for an 18-year-old in need of a new heart. Clay Fell has been living with Limb girdle 2 muscular dystrophy for years.

“It feels heartwarming to have a lot of people that I don’t even know come and support me.” said Clay Fell.

Fell is wheelchair bound and once he can get a new heart, he will be relocated to Rochester for the time being. For now he has medicine that goes into his heart.

For more information on Fell’s fundraiser, click on this link.