Legion Baseball: Fargo Post 2 Sweeps Dickinson Monday

POST 2 WINS 5TH AND 6TH GAMES IN A ROW BY COMPLETING THE SWEEP OF DICKINSON AT JACK WILLIAMS STADIUM.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

HIGHLIGHTS:

Fargo Post 2 (30-4) and Dickinson (13-12) meet at Jack Williams Stadium for a doubleheader Monday night.

Post 2 completes the sweep winning game 1, 4-2, and game 2, 5-3. Post 2 improves to 32-4 on the season.

NEXT: Post 2 will take on West Fargo for a double header Wednesday back at Jack Williams Stadium. Game times 5 and 7.