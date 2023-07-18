Superior Customs selling $5 decals to support Fargo Police

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo business is helping raise money for the two officers in critical condition by making decals.

Superior Customs is selling them for $5.

The six-by-six-inch decal features the Fargo police badge and a thin blue line to support law enforcement.

The shop sold just under 200 stickers in the first 24 hours.

Managers say that number has nearly tripled, but they aren’t sure exactly how much is sold.

“He had a race car driver reach out to him and say, ‘Hey can you print out some of these stickers for my racecar to support the police officers in the event that happened last week. We said, ‘Sure. We can get those printed up for ya.’ We got the idea of actually selling them for five bucks a piece and raising money for the police department,” says Nick Staska.

