Devils Lake Picks Wahpeton High School Principal To Become Superintendent

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Devils Lake School Board has voted to offer the superintendent job to Ned Clooten, the current principal at Wahpeton High School.

All five board members voted for Clooten and his selection was backed by staff who participated in interviews with the three finalists.

He has been with Wahpeton High School for 10 years.

Clooten would replace superintendent Matt Bakke who plans to leave the district at the end of next week to take a position with Grand Forks Public Schools.

The board voted again to table accepting Bakke’s resignation in order to await a decision from Clooten on its offer.