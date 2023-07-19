Grand Forks Man Killed in Swift County, Minnesota Crash Near Benson

SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Grand Forks man was killed in a crash in south-central Minnesota on Tuesday morning.

State Patrol says 35-year-old Jordan Kuchera was driving south on County Road 31 and failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 9 east of Benson in Swift County.

His vehicle was hit by a passing semi.

The 64-year-old semi driver from Spicer, Minnesota was not hurt.

The road was closed for several hours due to the crash.

It remains under investigation.