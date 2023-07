Cougars Take Thursday Afternoon Game 4-0

The FM RedHawks Were Shutout by the Cougars

FARGO, N.D.– The RedHawks offense was unable to plate any runs leaving starting pitcher, Correlle Prime with a loss despite a solid day on the mound for the all-star pitcher. The Kane County Cougars won 4-0 over the RedHawks, taking game one of the three game series.