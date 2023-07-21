Fargo man in custody, accused of robbing mail carrier at gunpoint

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is facing federal charges for robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint late Monday night.

Cass County officials say they’ve been working to identify, locate and arrest 21-year-old Deshaun Holmes for the last week.

The postal inspection service was offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The postal employee was not hurt.

Holmes is currently being held at the Cass County jail as the U.S. Attorney’s office will determine charges.