Man Arrested For DUI After Ransom County Rollover Crash

RANSOM COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Buffalo, North Dakota man faces DUI charges after a rollover crash in Ransom County.

The crash happened 2 miles south of Highway 27 about 10 miles southwest of Lisbon around 12:45 Friday morning.

Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Randy Klein lost control of 1967 Chevy Pickup and rolled it in a ditch.

Klein got out of the truck uninjured. Troopers arrested him for DUI and DUI refusal.