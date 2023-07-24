U of M Duluth’s Brett Hull mistakenly included on ‘UND Hockey Greats’ plaque

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Scheels has a “UND Hockey Greats” plaque for sale.

The plaque features University of North Dakota hockey greats such as Jonathan Towes, TJ Oshie and Zach Parise. But in the upper left corner is Brett Hull, who never played at UND.

Hull actually played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, a UND rival.

The son of hockey legend Bobby Hull went on to play for the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings and Phoenix Coyotes between 1986 and 2005.

Customers and die-hard UND fans have told Scheels about the mistake.