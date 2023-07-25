Report says Fargo is among the most unsafe cities for drivers

FARGO (KVRR) – A new study has determined that Fargo is one of the most unsafe cities for drivers.

According to information compiled by MarketWatch, Fargo is one of six cities that stand out across the country.

Fargo was singled-out for its DUI arrest rate of just over 635 arrests per 100,000 people. Other cities were included on the list, based on the number of car thefts and crash fatality rates.

The report was compiled with U.S. Government statistics.