How to Protect Your Air Conditioning Units During Heatwave

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The summer heat has been unrelenting here in the Fargo-Moorhead area as hot temperatures creep closer and closer to triple digits.

That can take a toll on your air conditioning unit if you don’t take care of it.

“Probably the most important thing to keep in mind is preventative maintenance,” said Jameel Bushnaq, the operations manager at Bears Home Solutions. “Make sure that you take care of it before you have a problem. That way when it gets hot like this you’re not waiting for us to get to your home.”

According to Bears Home Solutions, this is what you can do to prevent that from happening. Make sure the filter is replaced and to make sure there’s enough air flow. They also say this has been a very busy week for them, getting numerous calls each day about air conditioning issues.

“Lot of times we find that these evaporator coils freeze up because of bad air flow,” said Bushnaq. “A lot times it’s just something as simple as the filter being dirty or some vents closed off.”

If you notice your AC unit is frozen, then you need to follow some steps according to BHS.

“First thing you should do is turn off the air condition cooling at the thermostat. Set the fan from auto to on and let that fan run.” said Bushnaq.

It’s important to take care of your AC unit.