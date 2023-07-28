Authorities identify man killed in South Dakota worksite incident

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Authorities identify a man killed in a worksite accident Tuesday morning just outside Watertown, South Dakota.

47-year-old Quinton Kramer was hit by a bucket of an excavator while working in a gravel pit.

Medical personnel tried life-saving measures on scene before Kramer was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital where he died.

OSHA is investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

Funeral services for Kramer is next week in Watertown.

He will be buried in Dickey, North Dakota at a later date.