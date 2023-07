N.D. Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament: Day One Roundup

Round One Highlights From Kindred

KINDRED, N.D. — Day one of the Class A Legion Baseball Tournament started with a bang featuring upsets, homers, strikeouts, and more. Wahpeton beats Watford 17-0 in five innings, West Fargo beats the Bismarck Senators, 6-4, Casselton beat the Bismarck Capitals 3-0, and Kindred upset Dickinson 4-2.