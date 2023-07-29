Inmate located nearly two weeks after escaping James River Minimum Unit

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it found an inmate who escaped from the James River Minimum Unit nearly two weeks ago.

Nathan Lang, 39, escaped the facility July 18.

He was serving time for property theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The NDHP says Corson County Sheriff’s in South Dakota received a tip regarding Lan’s whereabouts.

Authorities found Lang in an abandoned farm on State Line Road, five miles east of South Dakota Highway 63.

After a pursuit, Lang stopped his pickup and was arrested.

His girlfriend, Yorishia Hoon, and their 2-year-old child were also with Lang.

Lang and Hoon are each charged with burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, trespassing, eluding and child neglect.

The 2-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services.