Legion Baseball: Fargo Post 2 Preparing for Central Plains Regional Tournament

POST 2 WON THE CLASS AA NORTH DAKOTA LEGION STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

Fargo Post 2 was crowned Class AA Legion State Champions Saturday. With another title under their belt, they now seek a different one.

Post 2 entered the state tournament 36-6. They proceeded to roll in the tournament defeating their opponents by a combined score of 36-11. The title is the programs 29th and first since 2020. The team returned to Jack Williams field Saturday night to celebrate the victory.

“They work really hard all summer for us,” said Head Coach Luke Rustad. “It’s not an easy thing to give up your summer and play in this program. I know it’s important to our program and the alumni and it just means a lot to bring it home for the program.”

“This is what you work for when you commit to come play for post 2,” said Pitcher and Infielder Zach LaMont. “The expectation is state championships and I’m just glad we got to meet the expectation and continue playing baseball.

Continue playing baseball they will. With the title, Post 2 now prepares for the Central Plains Regional Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Post 2 has won the event four times, most recently in 2019 when they were World Series Runner-Ups.

The team is excited for the challenge ahead.

“It’s awesome,” said First Baseman and Pitcher Charlie Kalbrener. “I love playing with these guys so much. To see [the season] end early [would] be super upsetting. So, I’d say I’m happiest about just getting to spend more time with the guys.”

Coach Rustad says what he plans to tell his team before the tournament.

“Go into the Regional like you go out every game… just play hard [and] things will happen if you play hard,” said Rustad. “You got to just go out and believe… everybody there is a champion. [I have] been there are a number of times…it’s gone well and it hasn’t gone well. You don’t know what you’re going to get, but we can compete with anybody. So, they bring that mindset, I think we’ll be fine.

Post 2 opens the tournament Wednesday at Noon taking on Eden Prairie, Minnesota.