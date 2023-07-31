Two Men Arrested for Burglarizing AT&T Tower In Rural Casselton

Brandon Moore and Sidney Walker

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Two men are arrested for a burglary at the AT&T Tower in rural Casselton.

Sunday afternoon, Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Brandon Moore of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Sidney Walker of Virginia were spotted by an employee on surveillance video.

When the employee arrived he could hear the suspects using a saw.

The men then jumped in a van and fled but were stopped minutes later by Cass County deputies.

Walker and Moore both face a felony burglary charge.

Detective Joe Gress says the men were attempting to extract microwave conductive tubing made of copper from the tower.

Deputies and AT&T have been working together to secure the site to stop ongoing theft and vandalism.