New program in place to help NDSU student athletes

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Name, Image and Likeness deals are all the rage in college athletics. It provides an opportunity for college athletes to make money while in school.

At North Dakota State University, the Green and the Gold Collective has been made to help the athletic programs.

This program is spearheaded by Jay Bartley, the president of the collective.

“We’ve seen unbelievable alumni, community donor support. And here is another example of some alums who came together and saw a need,” said Matt Larsen, the director of athletics at NDSU. “You tread lightly a little bit and I give them a lot of credit for not rushing into it. They’ve taken a lot of time.”

Larsen says this will impact all of their sports teams, from golf to football. He’s all for NILs, and giving athletes a new avenue to explore.

“Opportunity for student-athletes to be able to benefit from their talents, from their name, image and likeness,” said Larsen. “So here’s an opportunity for student-athletes to be able to earn. It’s not just receiving money just because they’re an athlete. They’re earning it in some way, shape or form.”

According to Larsen, the athletes will work out details with the collective.