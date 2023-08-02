UND Football Kicks Off Fall Camp; Schuster Makes Walter Payton Award Watchlist

North Dakota Comes In Projected to Finish 4th in the MVFC

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — While nine Fighting Hawks were honored with Missouri Valley Football Pre-Season All- Conference honors, quarterback Tommy Schuster was named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award Watchlist on Wednesday morning. Tuesday, Schuster was named an honorable mention Preseason All-MVFC selection. While Schuster did not have much to say about being on the watch list his coach and teammates had plenty to say about the senior signal caller.

“It doesn’t really change much honestly but it’s cool to see that but doesn’t really change much for me,” said Schuster.

“We really like Tommy. He’s a good player. He knows how to play quarterback and we’re really happy to have him here at the University of North Dakota. He’s done a good job for us for a longtime and we have high expectations for him and he has high expectations for himself,” said coach, Bubba Schweigert.

“Tommy is him. That’s all I’m gonna say but just practicing against Tommy every day makes you better. It makes you stay on your toes. You know you gotta bring your best all the time because he is gonna bring his best so being able to go against him is going to prepare us for the games and a long way down the road,” said defensive back, CJ Siegel.