Fargo Officer Andrew Dotas released from Sanford Medical Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — One of two Fargo police officers shot by a man who ambushed them and killed another officer last month has left the hospital.

Officer Andrew Dotas walked out of Sanford Medical Center with his wife and child by his side on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of hospital staff, guard members and officers lined a path to the exit to wish him well.

His wife posting on a GoFundMe fundraiser that Andrew will now continue to heal at home.

The fundraiser has brought in 69 thousand dollars, well past the 50 thousand dollar goal.

Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes were both wounded when a man opened fire on them as they responded to a routine traffic crash on July 14th.

Officer Jake Wallin was killed and a bystander was also wounded in the attack before a fourth officer shot and killed the suspect.

Police says Hawes is continuing his recovery at Sanford and “looks forward to announcing his release” in the future.

FPD plans to share additional video of Dota’s release on Monday.