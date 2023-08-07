Fugitive Task Force Makes Arrests on Busy Fargo Street

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force made a traffic stop on busy 25th Street and 20th Avenue South in Fargo late this morning.

It was a few blocks away from the area where officers were ambushed last month.

A reporter on scene says there may have been a brief pursuit prior to today’s traffic stop.

One woman was handcuffed and sitting on the boulevard as officers searched a car in which she was a passenger.

The marshal’s service says the male driver is in the Cass County Jail on state charges and on a federal warrant.

There was a state arrest warrant for the woman.

Southbound traffic was backed up to 17th Avenue for a time.