North Dakota Boxing Legend, Virgil Hill, To Get State’s Highest Honor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Olympic silver medal winner Virgil Hill is getting the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award.

Hill is a retired five-time professional boxing champion and member of both the National Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

He won his Olympic medal in 1984.

Hill was raised in Grand Forks and Williston.

He says “To be acknowledged by my home state is amazing. My heart will always be in North Dakota.”

Hill will be the 48th recipient of the award.

Details of the award presentation are to be determined.