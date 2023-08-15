Gov. Burgum reacts to fourth indictment of Former President Trump

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies are indicted in Georgia as part of a conspiracy to keep Trump in power following his loss in the 2020 election.

It’s the fourth indictment for the former President as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says this matter will have to go through the courts.

The Republican Presidential candidate adds that people are innocent until proven guilty.

“People are worried about a two-tier system of justice. They think the foundational institutions of government. Are the rules being applied fairly or are they being applied differently for one party versus another. That’s a bigger issue than any indictment, when Americans start to not believe or have trust in our institutions that are fundamental to our country.” says Gov. Doug Burgum, (R) North Dakota

Burgum says certain industries like cable news exist to rile people up.

Trump remains the frontrunner representing Republicans for next year’s election.