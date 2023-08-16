Strong start at Minnesota’s first recreational cannabis dispensary in Red Lake

RED LAKE, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Business is booming at Minnesota’s first recreational cannabis dispensary in Red Lake.

The NativeCare dispensary was the first cannabis business to open following the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana on August 1.

It served over 300 customers on the first day of business.

The dispensary still seeing hundreds of customers every day.

Tribal officials plan to open two more dispensaries in Warroad and Thief River Falls.