Fargo semi driver injured in crash near Kenmare

KENMARE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Fargo man is hospitalized in Minot with life-threatening injuries after his semi crashed into another semi.

The collision happened Wednesday on Highway 52 near Kenmare.

His truck approached a construction zone where a flagger had stopped traffic.

The semi failed to stop and rear-ended a second semi that was stopped.

The other driver was not injured. Their names have not been released.