Fargo semi driver injured in crash near Kenmare
KENMARE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Fargo man is hospitalized in Minot with life-threatening injuries after his semi crashed into another semi.
The collision happened Wednesday on Highway 52 near Kenmare.
His truck approached a construction zone where a flagger had stopped traffic.
The semi failed to stop and rear-ended a second semi that was stopped.
The other driver was not injured. Their names have not been released.