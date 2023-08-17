Sanford Health offers back-to-school sleep tips

FARGO , N.D. (KVRR) – With the start of school coming up quickly on the calendar, parents are turning to sleep physicians for some extra help to get their kids’ sleep schedules back on track.

Sleep physicians recommend sunlight as soon as you wake up in the morning to slow down your body’s production of melatonin.

They also say to avoid going on your cell phone, too much exercise, as well as consuming caffeine before heading to bed.

Dr. Arveity Setty, a sleep physician from Sanford Health, says, “This gets more exaggerated during the summer. There’s no sleep schedule at all now. So watching movies or using cell phones talking to friends so that gets more prolonged and prolonged so there bedtime has shifted away from the real one which was already delayed before.”

Some different things to do before bed can be to play a board game with your family or read a book to get the most out of your goodnight sleep.