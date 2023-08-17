UND President Andrew Armacost delivers State of University Address

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost delivered his State of the University Address.

The university reported an enrollment of nearly 14,000 students for the Fall 2023 semester.

It has also recorded a one percent increase in attendance each year since the pandemic.

For the fall semester, new freshman enrollment is up four percent, transfer student enrollment is up 5.4 percent and new international students up 21 percent.

During his address, he also focused student leadership.

“So, this is the essence, this is the analogy you should take away is that your role, each of you leads and together we create these graduated classes each year of people who are going to go out and change the world.” says Andrew Armacost, UND President

After the address, people were invited to attend a picnic at the president’s house.