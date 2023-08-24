Fargo Little League Returns Home from LLWS

FARGO, N.D (KVRR) —

After reaching Williamsport for the Little League World Series as the first team from North Dakota, the Fargo 12-U All-Stars returned home Thursday.

The little leaguers held a ‘welcome home’ party at Suite Shots in Fargo where they played some golf and signed some autographs for fans and family.

No players on this years team will be eligible for next year, so a new group of 12-year-olds will look to replicate history next summer.