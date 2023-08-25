Kandiyohi County man pleads guilty to producing child porn

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Royalton man pleads guilty to producing sexually explicit images of a minor.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Andrew John Groen contacted a minor using the messaging app TextMe.

Groen, who knew the victim was a minor, identified himself in the messages as a 19-year-old man.

On multiple occasions, Groen coerced the minor to send sexually explicit images.

He also sent obscene images, porn links and encouraged the minor to have sex with the adult man identified in messages.

He pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of production and attempted production of child pornography.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.