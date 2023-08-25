Rebels Football Eyes Return to Class 3-A State Title Game

AFTER LOSING IN HEART-BREAKING FASHION IN 2022, THE DGF REBELS ARE LOOKING TO RUN IT BACK IN 2023.

GLYNDON, Minn. (KVRR) —

When the Rebels scored a touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the Minnesota Class 3-A State Championship, it seemed they had a title under their belt. 20 seconds later, the opposing team was celebrating a miraculous score as time expired to win the game.

“It’s not about what happens to you, it’s how you respond to it,” said Head Coach Tony Soderberg. “So, we don’t bring it up much or talk about it. What’s been really nice and the reason why I don’t have to bring it up much is our kids have responded really well to it. We’ve had more kids in the weight room this summer than ever before. So, they have responded in the correct way and it’s going to help us out this season.

Coach Soderberg also says they watch film from that game to learn from it. For some of the players, like starting quarterback Caleb Johnson, it brought motivation in the weight room during the offseason.

“When we’re in the weight room lifting we really try to think about it,” said quarterback Caleb Johnson. “So, you kind of use that as motivation, but we don’t let it try to hold us back or anything, we just mostly use as motivation.”

This year’s Rebels team will have a new look on offense. After losing quarterback Owen Leach and running back Jordan Summers, DGF is confident they will continue their recent success.

“Our offensive style isn’t gonna live and die by having that one special kid or not,” said Coach Soderberg. “So you know, it’s 11 kids out there working together. We got people to replace our quarterback Owen Leach and our main running back last year Jordan summers. [For] the running backs, we’re gonna do a little bit more committee, but we’re gonna have some kids ain’t gonna get the ball and that’s that’s going to be tough. So, we’ve got kids to fill in and we’ll be pretty good.”

“We will try to stay the same a little bit, but we’re trying to [take] advantage [of] the guys we have now,” said Johnson. “Kind of work to their advantage a little bit. You know, it’s tough to fill those big shoes from last year, but I think the guys we have this year will be able to step up and do it. We’ve been working hard.”

The goal for these Rebels remains the same. A State Championship

DGF will open their season Friday, September 1 At Barnesville High School. Game time 7 p.m.