Bison Prepare For Week 1 Destination Game V Eastern Washington

North Dakota State Kicks Off in US Bank Stadium Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Football returns this Saturday with a destination showdown as the Bison take on the Eastern Washington Eagles. With the 2023 season just five days away from kicking off, head coach Matt Entz took to the podium Monday for his first weekly football press conference of the year.

“Excited for the season to get going. Excited to play in an NFL venue down in Minneapolis here in just about five days so a lot of things to look forward to; a lot of things to find out about the current team we have right now,” said Entz

Coach Entz says the Captains were decided by their teammates. The Heard will be led by six new team captains, quarterback: Cam Miller, wide receiver Zach Mathis, defensive back Jayden Price, linebacker, Luke Weerts, defensive tackle Eli Moestaert, and offensive guard Jake Kubas.

“We allowed our team to vote for it. But it was unique. Just the volume of kids that received votes and that’s always pleasing. One of the things we started talking about last February was multiplying leadership on our football team and not just saying hey it’s this X number of people, but how can we multiply? How can we grow leaders? How can we continue to develop better leadership on our football team? I think the guys that were voted Captains were probably the young men that stood out the most to their teammates as far as.. really having Bison pride,” said Entz.

NDSU’s last game in an a pro stadium was in 2019 at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. Week One presents a great opportunity for the Bison to start the year with a win but also to play in an area that is home to many alumni, players, and recruits.

“I think the last time we did this was 2019 in Minneapolis. With the volume of kids we have not just from the Metropolitan area but also from the State of Minnesota, I think I counted 16 or 17 guys just in our two deep that are from Minnesota. It has a ton of value. Especially when you start talking about recruiting as well. I think it’s probably the area of our greatest alumni population so another opportunity to for our alumni to be engaged with our football program but also an opportunity to engage with one another so I see it as a win-win. Now we got to go down there and play really well and enjoy the opportunity but we need to make the most of it as well,” said Entz.

North Dakota State has won their last seven season openers and hope to make it eight this Saturday. The Bison and the Eagles will kickoff at 2:30 at US Bank Stadium.