New Look Code Green Ready to Lock Horns

NDSU Defense Ready to Restore Standard of Excellence This Season

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU football players met the press Tuesday afternoon to discuss week one and the season ahead. One of the biggest storylines coming into the 2023 campaign is how the defense will look. Last year NDSU failed to meet their standards defensivley allowing just under 157 rushing yards per game to opponents which ranked 60th in the FCS. Code Green brings new leadership to the program with new defensive coordinator Jason Petrino looking to revamp the defensive scheme. Senior linebacker out of Batavia Illinois, Luke Weerts says the Bison are looking to return to excellence and feels honored to be named a captain.

“Incredibly blessed and honored.. that’s a huge honor in this program especially looking back at the past captains and it’s an incredible honor and one of my greatest accoplishments for sure.

You can just expect us to play with a chip on our shoulder. I’m not gonna get into a lot of the schemes but we’re going to get back to Bison defense.

“We like to play hard, play fast, and play together, those are the three literally totems that we like to play by and we’re going to get back to that this year,” said Weerts.