RedHawks Early Runs Enough To Hold Off Hounds; 4-3

The F-M RedHawks Win 4-3 Over Lake Country

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks hang on to the 4-3 win over the Lake Country Dock Hounds. The RedHawks are now just on and a half games back behind Sioux City for third in the West. Lincoln is still nipping on the Hawks heels however, two games behind the RedHawks and currently sitting outside looking in at 5th in the West.