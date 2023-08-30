32nd Avenue S. construction between 28th St. and 32nd St. S. reopens Friday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You can finally breathe a sigh of relief this Friday as the City of Fargo plans to reopen 32nd Avenue South between 28th and 32nd Streets.

Drivers could still see some small ongoing work, but traffic in all lanes and intersections will open.

The major work on segment one of the projects is done for the season.

After this week, the reconstruction project is slated to restart next spring.

Officials say they are ahead of schedule so far.

“On behalf of Dakota Underground, all our subcontractors that worked hard on this project, we want to thank everyone in the traveling public for their cooperation and their patience on this project. Late spring, kind of, slowed us down a little bit but I think the summer has made up for it with the weather. Mother Nature has treated us fairly well. So, we’ve been appreciative of that,” Jared Heller, the Project Manager at Dakota Underground.

Segment 2 focuses on 22nd to 15th Streets South.

That’s slated to start in the spring.