Juvenile suspect detained for vehicle thefts in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Police say a male juvenile has been detained in connection with a rash of more than 20 vehicle break-ins.

Police served a search warrant at a West Fargo residence Tuesday. The juvenile is facing charges including unlawful entry to a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Because he is a juvenile, the boy’s name and age are not being released.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors, secure valuables, and park in well-lit areas.