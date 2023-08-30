Man Arrested After Threat Targeting Horace School

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Cass County authorities arrest a man for allegedly making a shooting threat at Heritage Middle School in Horace.

Just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the FBI about a shooting threat at the middle school. A deputy who was in Horace at the time the tip was received contacted the West Fargo School Resource Officer assigned to the middle school of the threat.

Deputies in the Horace area and the school resource officer immediately responded to the school to provide security. In addition to Horace Middle School, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to the other rural Cass County Schools as a precaution until the suspect was taken into custody.

Acting on the tip, 35-year-old James Donnelly was identified as the suspect. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, working with area law enforcement, located Donnelly at a Fargo hotel and arrested him around 9:15 a.m. on an outstanding warrant not related to the threat. Donnelly was later charged with felony terrorizing. At the time of his arrest, he didn’t have any weapons with or on him.

Authorities say Donnelly has no permanent address.