West Fargo Fire hiring for full and part-time positions

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Fire Department is looking for part-time or full-time firefighters to join their ranks.

Those interested must pass a written and physical test followed by an interview.

Fire Chief Dan Fuller says the department might have at least six full-time openings next year.

You do not need prior experience or fire service knowledge to apply as the department will provide on the job training.

“We’re looking at a very diverse team of firefighters at all times at every piece of fire apparatus. We just don’t want four people that look and talk and think the same. We want four people that look different, think different and it makes the team that much stronger because everyone is looking at situations from a different viewpoint,” says Chief Dan Fuller.

Applications close October 13th.