Bison Lead FCS in Sending Players to the NFL

12 FORMER BISON ARE ROSTERED IN THE NFL AFTER THIS WEEK'S ROSTER CUTS.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

After this week’s roster cuts and waiver period, the NDSU Bison lead all FCS teams in NFL players.

The 12 Bison currently rostered are:

Cody Mauch, OL (Buccaneers) -not pictured-

Nash Jensen, OL (Panthers) -not pictured-

Hunter Luepke, FB (Cowboys) -not pictured-

Billy Turner, OL (Jets)

Chris Board, LB (Patriots)

Christian Watson, WR (Packers)

Cordell Volson, OL (Bengals)

Darrius Shepherd, WR (Chargers)

Dillon Radunz, OL (Titans)

Easton Stick, QB (Chargers)

Josh Hayes, CB (Buccaneers)

Trey Lance, QB (Cowboys)