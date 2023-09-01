Grygla man sentenced to 10 years for child porn possession

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A Marshall County man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for child porn possession.

According to court documents, 64-year-old Keith Allen Barsness, of Grygla, possessed multiple images and videos showing young kids engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Law enforcement had a search warrant for his home and found pictures on cell phones, tablets and computers.

Barsness voluntarily admitted to investigators that he had been searching for and viewing the content “for years.”

In January, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child porn and was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.