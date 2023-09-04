Bison Prepare for Home Opener vs. Maine

HEAD COACH MATT ENTZ MET WITH THE MEDIA MONDAY TO RECAP LAST SATURDAY'S WIN AND PREVIEW MAINE THIS SATURDAY.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

The Bison won their Eighth straight season opener with the 35-10 win over Eastern Washington. The Bison dominated all facets of the game and Head Coach Matt Entz pointed out a few of the positives and says all it does is set the standard for the rest of the season.

“A lot of positives,” said Entz. “Definitely a lot of things we can continue to work on. Some of the positives: plus one in the turnover margin, that is always critical. We were able to win the trenches I felt. We were able to run the ball almost 8 yards per carry and limit them to 3 yards per carry. [We] Completed 70-percent of our passes. Situationally, we were 3-for-3 in the red zone. All we have done is set the standard.”

Next the Bison will host the Maine Black Bears for their home opener and the annual trees bowl. The Black Bears enter 0-1, and after going 2-10 season last year, Entz says he believes this team is improved and expects to see different looks from them.

” [Maine is a] very good football team,” said Entz. “They are going to challenge us with more personnel groupings than we saw a week ago. So, we are going to have to do a real good job at trying to match that with the right personnel defensively as well. Then defensively, [they] probably have shown who they are a little bit, but I have to believe they will have something different for the Bison –it seem like everyone does. I know our players are excited. We talked about it after the game, getting the opportunity to play Maine here at home. The home opener is always exciting.

We will hear from NDSU players during their availability on Tuesday.