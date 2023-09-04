Kleinsasser Receives Recognition on Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team Ballot

photo: Grand Forks Herald

MOBILE, Ala. (UND ATHLETICS) – The Senior Bowl Selection committee released the names of college football players on 75th Anniversary Team ballot on Monday. University of North Dakota football standout, Jim Kleinsasser, was one of 175 former players listed on the ballot.



This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the Senior Bowl and the “75th Team” will honor some of the all-time greats who played college football. To avoid duplicating many of the players who were selected to the 50th Anniversary Team, only players who were on NFL rosters between 1998-2023 are eligible for selection to the 75th Team.



Kleinsasser played tight end at North Dakota from 1995-98. He was voted a First Team All-American by three publications in 1998 and was a first team member by two publications in 1997. He also received honorable mention All-America status in 1996. Kleinsasser secured First Team All-North Central Conference honors in 1996, 1997 and 1998 and remains the highest drafted UND player to be selected in the NFL Draft.



In his career, Kleinsasser caught 88 passes for 1,309 yards and averaged 14.8 yards per catch. He finished with 10 receiving touchdowns and also rushed eight times for 91 yards and a score. The Fighting Sioux had an overall record of 32-10 in Kleinsasser’s playing days and an NCC record of 28-8. He helped North Dakota make the NCAA Division II Playoffs in both 1995 and 1998 and was a member of the 1995 UND North Central Conference Championship Team.



In the 1999 NFL Draft, Kleinsasser was drafted 44th overall by the Minnesota Vikings. He played for the Vikings from 1999 to 2011, before retiring at the end of the 2011 season. During his time as a Viking, Kleinsasser led the way for seven of the top eight single-season rushing marks in Vikings history, including Adrian Peterson’s team record and then-NFL leading record of 1,760 rushing yards in 2008. Kleinsasser also appeared on USA Today’s All-Joe Team in both 2007 and 2008 and was inducted into the University of North Dakota Hall of Fame in 2012.



This June, Kleinsasser received national recognition as one of 78 players appearing on the 2024 National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame ballot.



The online fan vote for the 75th Anniversary Senior Bowl Team is currently live at SeniorBowl.com.