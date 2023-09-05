RedHawks Host Explorers in Round One of 2023 American Association Playoffs

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks finished the regular season strong winning six of their last seven games to secure a Playoffs spot. Now the real test begins as the defending American Association Champions begin their quest for a repeat championship. The Hawks had a rollercoaster season dealing with injuries, player transfers, roster changes, and more. After finishing strong however they now come into the Playoffs at 51 and 49 and prepare to take on the Sioux City Explorers tomorrow night. Manager Chris Coste spoke about a healthy team taking momentum into round one.

“Well momentum is very important but the bottom line is Wednesday we have to outperform our opponent and Sioux City’s kind of had our number but we like the way not only we played but we’re also getting healthy.. you know John Silviano back in the lineup that’s whether he gets hits or not, he makes us better so we certainly do like that we won more games on down the stretch but the biggest thing is pitching, defense, offense, we’re healthy for the first time since June,” said Coste.

The RedHawks and the Explorers met 15 times in the regular season with the X’s coming away with 10 wins to the Hawks 5. The RedHawks won their most recent three game series two games to three however in late August with a plus11 run differential. The defending champions know what it takes to win playoff games and will have their Ace on the mound Wednesday night.

“We will have Kevin McGovern going game one and he won the ERA title on the year so we feel pretty good about that and Sioux City is really strong. They are really well-rounded. So the bottom line is we have to win against Sioux City against Sioux City they way we have won games these last two weeks and that’s as simple as, when it’s time to get that big hit we got to get that big hit and that’s no secret. That’s every team. If you want to win a championship, the pitching has to be there. Both teams have the pitching. Whoever get’s that big hit, and it might only be in the third inning, but get bases loaded, you gotta score multiple runs; the team who does that will win the series,” said Coste.