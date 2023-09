RedHawks’ Dexter Named AA DPOY

Team Captain and Shortstop Sam Dexter Was Named the Best Defensive Player in the League Thursday

FARGO, N.D. — RedHawks, team captain, Sam Dexter was named the American Association’s Defensive Player of the Year this afternoon. Dexter played all 100 games, had a .987 fielding percentage, and in 859 innings at shortstop, he only had 6 errors all season.